OTTAWA -- This could be a record-breaking day in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 33°C Wednesday, which, if reached, would break the Ottawa Airport record of 31.9°C, set in 1978.

With the humidity, it will feel even more stifling. The forecast predicts a humidex of 40 by the afternoon.

A heat warning remains in effect.

Another muggy night is in the forecast: the overnight low into Thursday is 22°C—close to the usual high for this time of year—with a few clouds expected after midnight.

The heatwave is expected to continue Thursday, with a high of 29°C, a humidex of 33, and 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada expects a cold front to move in Friday. The forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27°C.

Saturday's outlook calls for clouds and a seasonal high of 22°C. Sunday is looking sunny, but cooler than average, a high of just 16°C, several degrees below the average high. The overnight lows this weekend are in the single digits.

Cooling centres open

The City of Ottawa has opened four cooling centres for residents who don't have air conditioning and whose normal escape from the heat—be it shopping malls, libraries, or other businesses—are closed or limiting customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cooling centres are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be found here:

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre: 102 Greenview Avenue

Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre: 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Sandy Hill Community Centre: 250 Somerset Street East

St-Laurent Complex: 525 Coté Street

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to protect yourself and help others during hot weather:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Avoid heavy outdoor activity

Wear a hat, light and looser-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside

Cool off in an air-conditioned space when available

Cool off in the shade or at a park, greenspace

Use a fan and mist your skin with water

Take cool baths and showers

Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on south facing windows during the day

Ottawa Public Health recommends you watch for signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and sunburn, including headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea.