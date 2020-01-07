OTTAWA -- The largest lottery jackpot in Canadian history is up for grabs again tonight.

The Lotto Max jackpot is worth $70 million. It’s the second consecutive draw the jackpot is at $70 million, after no one won the jackpot last Friday.

Another 25 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each could also be won tonight.

A Lotto Max ticket costs $5. Players must match all seven numbers, in any one set, to win the jackpot or the Maxmillions prizes.

Players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m.