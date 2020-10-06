OTTAWA -- West Quebec recorded 66 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, shattering the region's previous record for new daily infections.

The previous high was the 39 new cases logged on Sunday.

Provincewide, Quebec recorded 1,364 new cases on Tuesday, beating the province’s single-day record for the second day in a row.

The Outaouais region has now recorded 1,580 cases since the start of the pandemic, most of which have been in Gatineau.

The region is classified as ‘orange’ under the province’s colour-coded alert system, but could move to red.

Red zones, including Montreal and Quebec, announced strict new rules for schools on Monday, including mandatory masks for high school students everywhere on school grounds.