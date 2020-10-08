Advertisement
Record 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 10:21AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Across Ontario, there are 797 new cases of COVID-19. Ontario reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 134 new cases in Peel Region and 78 in York region.
The 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa sets a record for highest one-day increase in new cases. The previous record was 142 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 2.
Ottawa Public Health will release the full COVID-19 snapshot in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.