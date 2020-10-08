OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Across Ontario, there are 797 new cases of COVID-19. Ontario reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 134 new cases in Peel Region and 78 in York region.

Ontario is reporting 797 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 48,500 tests were completed. This is the largest number of tests completed to date. Locally, there are 265 new cases in Toronto, 182 in Ottawa, 134 in Peel and 78 in York Region. There are 695 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 8, 2020

The 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa sets a record for highest one-day increase in new cases. The previous record was 142 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 2.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full COVID-19 snapshot in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.