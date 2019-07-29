

Josh Pringle , CTV Morning Live





Ottawa’s $2 billion light rail transit line begins its final trial run this week.

Rideau Transit Group received the green light to launch the 12-days of mandatory testing after both the City of Ottawa and the Independent Certifier agreed the project had reached “substantial completion.”

In a memo to Councillors on Saturday, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said substantial completion means the Confederation Line project has advanced to the point where construction and testing is effectively complete. Manconi adds the trial running is an “important next step” to confirm system readiness for passenger service.

The 12-days of consecutive testing will look at:

The safety of the system

Operations of the system, including end-to-end travel times and intervals between trains during different operation scenarios

Maintenance activities

Vehicle performance

Customer systems (public address systems, escalators, elevators)

Other systems (CCTV, Tunnel Ventilations Systems)

A Trial Running Team made up of representatives from RTG, Rideau Transit Maintenance, City Staff and the Independent Certifier will review the performance of the system throughout the Trial Running period.

Manconi says on occasions during Trial Running, the public may not see trains running on the Confederation Line, adding "this is normal as there are many different systems being tested at different times throughout this period.”

Earlier this month, Rideau Transit Group said they would hand the keys over to the city by August 16. The City says it will need up to four weeks to conduct final preparations for launch of the system. OC Transpo hopes to launch passenger service on the LRT system in September.