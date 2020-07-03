OTTAWA -- The RCMP will provide an update this morning on the security breach at Rideau Hall.

The RCMP says the man arrested after breaching the main pedestrian entrance of 1 Sussex Drive on Thursday morning is a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. CTV News has confirmed the suspect has been identified as Corey Hurren of Bowsman, Man. He is a Canadian ranger.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme will provide a statement on the investigation into what the RCMP calls a "trespassing incident at Rideau Hall" at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP says at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a lone male breached the main pedestrian entrance of Rideau Hall with his vehicle, which was disabled on impact.

“The armed suspect then proceeded on foot on the grounds of Rideau Hall to the greenhouse, an onsite structure with limited public access, where he was rapidly contained by RCMP members who were on patrol in the area,” the RCMP said in a statement.

“While an RCMP member began dialogue with the suspect, the RCMP National Division Emergency Response Team was dispatched and arrived shortly after 7 a.m. The armed suspect was apprehended shortly before 8:30 a.m. without any incident.”

A black pickup truck with Manitoba licence plates was parked on the grounds of Rideau Hall Thursday morning. An RCMP robot could be seen investigating the truck and its contents as part of the investigation.

In a statement, the Mountains said the CBRNE team was deployed to search the suspect vehicle.

The RCMP has said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, as well as the Governor General, were not on site at the time of the incident.

In a statement to CTV News on Thursday, a Canadian Armed Forces spokesperson said, “The Canadian Armed Forces is collaborating closely with the RCMP.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grounds of Rideau Hall are closed to the public, and public tours are cancelled.