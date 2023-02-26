RCMP officer suffers smoke inhalation after looking for people in burning Vanier house

Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire in an abandoned building on St. Paul Street. Feb. 26, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire in an abandoned building on St. Paul Street. Feb. 26, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina