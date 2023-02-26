RCMP officer suffers smoke inhalation after looking for people in burning Vanier house

Ottawa Fire Services says an RCMP officer was treated for smoke inhalation after checking to see if anyone was inside a burning building in Vanier Sunday afternoon.

A fire broke out at a house on St. Paul Street just after 3:10 p.m. Several people called 911 to report smoke and flames at the back of the house.

The house was abandoned. Firefighters at first entered through the back door to fight the fire, but found holes in the floor, making it unsafe. They went around and entered through the front. Two searches of the house confirmed no one was inside.

The RCMP officer who was treated for smoke inhalation was on duty and went to check for occupants before firefighters arrived. Ottawa paramedics said he did not require a trip to the hospital and no one else was hurt.

The fire was under control just before 4 p.m. and its cause is under investigation.

Earlier Sunday Ottawa firefighters put out a fire in a bedroom in the Navan area that injured two people.