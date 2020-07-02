Advertisement
RCMP arrest armed man who accessed Rideau Hall grounds
The RCMP says the situation at Rideau Hall has been resolved "safely" on July 2. (Ryan Lee/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- The RCMP have made an arrest after an armed man accessed the grounds at Rideau Hall, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Julie Payette live.
RCMP said Thursday morning the man was able to access the grounds around 6:40 a.m. He was arrested without incident and is in custody. Police said charges are pending.
The prime minister and Governor General were not on the grounds at the time of the incident, police said.
A stretch of Sussex Drive near Rideau Hall was closed Thursday morning for the investigation, which saw a large police presence head to the Rideau Hall grounds.
In a tweet, Governor General Julie Payette said, "We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe."
Sussex Drive reopened to traffic shortly after 9 a.m.
This is a developing news story. More details to come.