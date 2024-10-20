Rare October heat wave extending boating season in Brockville, Ont.

It’s the third Sunday of October but in eastern Ontario, it feels more like August.

Temperatures will peak between 20 and 23 C until Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Brockville, Ont. resident Joe Norton and his son Emerson are enjoying the weather by getting out on the St. Lawrence River in their speedboat.

"We’re taking advantage of the nice day and the nice weather," Norton said.

"Last week was a little too cold, now we’ve got some ultra-nice weather that’s not normal for this time of year."

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s senior climatologist David Phillips says these temperatures aren’t record breaking, but they’re certainly unusual for this time of year, encouraging residents to soak in what they can before winter.

"It’s almost like an atmospheric gift," he told CTV News on Sunday. "It's been delightfully mild for this time of the year."

"It's the time of the year where we're lucky if we don't have to have our heat on or our air conditioning on, and it's delightful."

The mild-October weather has benefited the tourism industry in Brockville too.

1000 Islands and Seaway Cruises Brockville sent out one boat this afternoon with 70 passengers on it.

"That is really good for this time of year," said Lois Wilson, manager of 1000 Islands & Seaway Cruises Brockville.

To put that number in perspective, Wilson said last weekend they didn’t even get 70 passengers out on both of their cruises combined.

Their 12:30 p.m. cruise on Sunday had 40 tickets pre-purchased, and the rest were sold to customers walking in right before the ship left, according to Wilson.

"They’re just coming in, walking in, because it’s so beautiful out," she said.

"And I’ve already had a few walk-ins for the 3:00."

The company is shutting down for the season next weekend, and Wilson says this mild weather has given them a nice boost to end what has been a successful year.