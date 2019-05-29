

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns the Toronto Raptors is auctioning off a pair of tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals to support an employee whose son was the victim of a hit and run over the weekend. Four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury was walking Sunday with one of his parents in Toronto's east end when he was struck by a motorcycle.

Toronto police say the motorcyclist briefly stopped and let a female passenger off the bike, but then drove off and the passenger fled the area on foot.

MLSE confirmed Tuesday that Ruhul Chowdhury works for the company and that his son remains in critical condition at The Hospital for Sick Children.

"In addition to MLSE providing support and assistance to the family, all funds raised from the auction will be directly donated to the family to alleviate any additional financial burden so that Radiul's family can be by his side," the company's website says.

A 31-year-old man, whose name has not been released by police, was arrested Monday and is facing charges of leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm, driving with an improper licence and operating a vehicle without insurance. The arrest came after the boy's father made an appeal to local media for those responsible to come forward.

"I'm Muslim and I'm trained to forgive people," Chowdhury told local news outlet CP24 on Monday. "Just hand over yourself to the police, tell them the truth of what happened."

Police said they are still seeking a female suspect in the case, and Chowdhury has appealed to the woman to turn herself in.

The tickets being auctioned off have an estimated market value of $4,500 for the pair, MLSE said, and they are located in Section 120 of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The online auction started Tuesday night at $3,000 and closes Thursday at noon ET.

Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors starts at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

