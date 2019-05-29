

CTV Ottawa





The Toronto Raptors playoff excitement has reached the capital region with many anxiously awaiting game one on Thursday.

At an Alumni game today at St. Peter’s Catholic High School students said the Raptors were top of mind.

“To see them go this far, I’m just really happy about it,” said one student named Ethan. “It just makes me love basketball even more.”

“Kawhi Leonard is my best player and he’s been showing a lot so it’s motivated me to go out there and play just as hard,” said Vrince, a Gr. 10 student.

The school’s physical education teacher said both students and staff were getting excited for the game.

“The kids are really embracing it – we’re a basketball culture school,” said David Ibit.

Ibit said he planned to watch on TV Thursday at 9p.m.

So far Kingston, Brampton, Mississauga and Burlington have announced outdoor viewing zones.

Meanwhile Cineplex says it will be airing Toronto Raptors playoff games for free at 33 cinemas across the country. This includes Scotiabank Theatre in Ottawa.

Game 1 between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors will get underway in Toronto on Thursday night.