

CTV Ottawa





Raptors fans in Ottawa are heading to Toronto for Monday's victory parade.

Chad Richardson has been a lifelong Raptors fan. He is making the road trip to Toronto with his wife Jessica and his three kids.

Richardson says, “It’s a once in a lifetime thing. That’s the whole angle I’ve been taking this entire playoff run!”

Jessica Richardson says, “We are preparing ourselves for the crowds but we are so excited for the energy and being part of it.”

His daughter Gabrielle is 8-years-old and her favourite player is Fred VanVleet.

7-year-old Haylee says she has watched some of the playoff games, “until bedtime.”

Richardson says their youngest child Marcus is only 16-months but hopes he can celebrate another Raptors win in his lifetime.

“I think the parade is a once in a lifetime it’s going to be spectacular for everyone to see. I think there are going to be like a million people there, it’s going to be pretty cool,” says Richardson.

The parade will take place on a Monday; therefore many in Ottawa say it will be hard to miss school or work.

For 13-year-old Cole Doran, it’s a moment he doesn’t want to miss. “I’m really excited I can’t wait.”

He has played competitive basketball for years, and loves the NBA. He is making the trip with his dad.

Daniel Gilbeau says, “I have goosebumps just thinking about it. I think it’s going to be an amazing experience”

Toronto Mayor John Tory has declared Monday “We The North” day in honour of the Raptors.

Monday’s victory parade for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors could draw a crowd approaching two million people, an official with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment says.

The parade will get underway at 10 a.m. at Exhibition Place’s Princes’ Gates and will then head east on Lakeshore Boulevard before turning north onto York Street and University Avenue and finally heading east on Queen Street to Nathan Phillips Square for a 12:30 p.m. rally.