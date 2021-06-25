Advertisement
Rainy weekend in the forecast for Ottawa
Jason Roy relaxes in the cool waters of the Ottawa River Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Ottawa. Temperatures are expected to reach summer conditions with 30C forecast for Thursday. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- The first full weekend of summer is expected to be a wet one.
Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain in Ottawa on Friday, followed by heavy rain on Saturday.
It will be cloudy to start today, with a chance of showers this morning. The sun will appear this afternoon, with a high of 26 C.
Tonight will be cloudy with a low of 21 C.
Showers are in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 21 C. Environment Canada says 15 to 25 mm of rain will fall on Saturday.
The forecast for Sunday calls for a mostly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 29 C.
A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.