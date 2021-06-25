OTTAWA -- The first full weekend of summer is expected to be a wet one.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain in Ottawa on Friday, followed by heavy rain on Saturday.

It will be cloudy to start today, with a chance of showers this morning. The sun will appear this afternoon, with a high of 26 C.

Tonight will be cloudy with a low of 21 C.

Showers are in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 21 C. Environment Canada says 15 to 25 mm of rain will fall on Saturday.

The forecast for Sunday calls for a mostly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 29 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.