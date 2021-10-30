OTTAWA -- A rainy weekend is in store in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for periods of rain or drizzle to begin Saturday morning and last through the afternoon. About 5 mm of rain is expected.

Saturday's high is 9 C.

Overnight, a 60 per cent chance of showers lingers as the temperature holds steady around 9 C.

Another 10 to 20 mm of rain is in the forecast for Sunday morning, but the showers should end by the afternoon. The high is 11 C.

A bit of sunshine is in the forecast for Monday with a high of 9 C. Clouds return Tuesday with a small chance of showers.