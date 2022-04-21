Rainy weather, seasonal temperatures ahead in Ottawa

Expect some rainfall in Ottawa and some more seasonably normal temperatures after a chilly couple of days.

Rain is expected to begin late Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada. The day will see a high of 10 C. There’s a 40 per cent chance the showers will continue in the evening.

On Friday, expect a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 12 C.

The weekend will be a mixed bag. Saturday will be 11 C with a mix of sun and cloud. Sunday is expected to warm up to 18 C, but it will be cloudy.

The normal high at this time of year is 13 C.