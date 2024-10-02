Rainy start to Wednesday in Ottawa

You will need the rain gear as you leave the house this morning, as a system brings rains to the City of Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers this morning. Rain will end this afternoon then there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

The weather agency says Ottawa could see rain until 2 p.m.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening. Clearing overnight. Low 6 C.

Thursday will be sunny. High 21 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 15 C and a low of 6 C.

Warm September

The above-seasonal temperatures continue in Ottawa through the first week of October after a hot September.

Environment Canada says the monthly mean temperature in Ottawa was 17.1 C in September, 1.8 C warmer than normal.

Ottawa only received 44 mm of rain last month, 49 per cent of the average monthly rainfall total of 90 mm.