Rainy start to the week in Ottawa
A man is silhouetted as he crosses the street near the National Arts Centre in downtown Ottawa, Friday March 26, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- It's going to be cloudy, rainy start to the first full week of fall in the capital region.
Environment Canada is calling for some showers Monday morning, then a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 18 C.
The low on Monday night will reach a brisk 6 C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
Tuesday things will be sunny with a high of 16 C.
Wednesday expect a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 16 C. The overnight low will drop to 4 C.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday are all expected to be sunny with temperatures in the mid-to-high teens.