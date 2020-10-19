OTTAWA -- It's going to be a dreary start to a largely rainy week in Ottawa.

As of Monday morning, the only day this week without any rain in the forecast is Thursday. Until then, have your galoshes ready.

Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a cool 8 C. There will also be periods of rain in the evening.

On Tuesday, the rain should end in the morning, with the temperature reaching 10 C. But there's a 70 per cent chance of rain that evening.

Wednesday, expect periods of rain with a high of 15 C.

On Thursday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10 C.

The rain returns on Friday and Saturday.