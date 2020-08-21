OTTAWA -- It’s a rainy start to the second last weekend of August, and more rain is expected on Sunday.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for showers with the risk of a thunderstorm today. The high will be 23C, but with the humidex it will feel like 28 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. A low of 14C.

Saturday will be the nicest day of the weekend. The forecast calls for a sunny day and a high of 26C.

Sunday with will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday will be cloudy and a high of 22C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 23C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24C and a low of 14C.