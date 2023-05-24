Rainy start to the day in Ottawa, mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon
It will be a rainy and cool start to the day in Ottawa but skies will begin to clear this afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon. The forecast high is 14 C.
The average high for May 24 in Ottawa is 20.9 C, according to the weather agency.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the afternoon.
Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 3 C overnight. There will be a risk of frost.
Sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Expect sunny skies and a high of 18 C on Thursday. Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 1 C overnight.
On Friday – sunshine and a high of 18 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING | University students impacted by new credit card transaction fees
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for U.K. royal
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
In his own words, David Johnston explains why he didn't recommend a public inquiry
Special rapporteur David Johnston sat down with CTV National News' Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina to discuss his 55-page first report on foreign interference and why he didn't recommend a public inquiry.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory
Russian forces shot down 'a large number' of drones in Russia's southern Belgorod region, a local official said Wednesday, a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine.
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
Atlantic
Moncton family doctor closing his practice, looking for health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
Strike surges on: Halifax school support staff bracing for prolonged walkout
Wednesday will mark two weeks of strike action for school support workers in Halifax.
Mattea Roach advances to final of 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament
Toronto trivia titan Mattea Roach has made it to the final round of 'Jeopardy Masters.'
Toronto
Advocates, teacher unions call for free school breakfast, lunch for Ontario students
Advocacy groups, teachers' unions and food banks are calling on the Ontario government to provide a free breakfast and lunch program in schools across the province.
‘A tragic loss that impacts us all’: Three-year-old child drowns in Ajax
A three-year-old child has died in hospital after drowning in Ajax on Tuesday evening.
Montreal
West Islanders beware: section of Highway 40 closed as of Saturday
Major roadwork in Montreal's West Island means a section of Highway 40 will be closed from the end of May until December. The eastbound lane of the 40 will be shut down as of May 27 at 8 a.m. between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.
'Shocking to see': Video shows Quebec students giving Nazi salute during class
A mother says her daughter's school north of Montreal failed to act when students were filmed giving a Hitler salute while playing a Nazi marching song in the classroom.
Northern Ontario
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
London
Norwich councillor resigns in protest over flag bylaw
A councillor has resigned in protest after Norwich Township passed a bylaw restricting flags and banners flown on municipal property.
Expropriations for Bus Rapid Transit get rough ride from city councillor
A recommendation for council to expropriate portions of 31 properties along the eastern route of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system prompted new criticism about communication with impacted property owners.
Buses will be cancelled on foggy mornings in Huron-Perth
After feedback from families across the region, the Huron Perth Student Transportation Services will no longer operate buses in the event of fog in the morning.
Winnipeg
Book ban voted down at Brandon school board meeting
The Brandon School Division will not be removing books with LGBTQ2S+ content
Premier Stefanson remains banned from speaking at Pride rally
Manitoba's premier will not be allowed to speak at this year's annual Pride rally, but says she will be walking in the parade.
Manitoba Crown corporation head ousted after review, board chair says
The chief executive officer of Manitoba's auto insurance Crown corporation was let go on the long weekend after an internal review of his conduct, officials said Tuesday.
Kitchener
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are still ongoing after officers were dispatched to an unsanctioned fireworks display in Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues
As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.
Kitchener woman convicted of child sexual abuse sees another condition for statutory release
A 54-year-old Kitchener woman convicted of sexually abusing a child will face another condition added to the terms of her statutory release.
Calgary
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
'One of the deciding issues': Health care top of mind in Alberta election campaign
It's one of the key issues at the ballot box in the Alberta election, but the two main rivals vying to run the province's sprawling health system can't agree on the diagnosis, let alone the cure.
Protest over loss of large-scale Canada Day fireworks show in Calgary grows
A petition, created in response to a city planning committee's decision to cancel a large-scale fireworks show on Canada Day in Calgary, is gaining momentum.
Saskatoon
'We're all fed up': Saskatoon neighbourhood resident wants boarded up houses dealt with
A resident living off of Idylwyld Drive near 33rd Street are wondering why a growing assortment of unsightly properties in their area are not being dealt with.
Sask. judge allows Greg Fertuck to personally question ex-girlfriend in murder trial
A man accused of murder can recall two witnesses for questioning, a judge ruled.
Edmonton
'One of the deciding issues': Health care top of mind in Alberta election campaign
It's one of the key issues at the ballot box in the Alberta election, but the two main rivals vying to run the province's sprawling health system can't agree on the diagnosis, let alone the cure.
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
Vancouver
Artificial intelligence and mandated targets: Strategies behind B.C.'s housing push
Housing continues to be a key talking point for the David Eby government, and one of his key lieutenants is prepared to flex his ministerial muscle to encourage, simplify and push municipalities and developers into creating more homes.
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
'Prickly' Alberta election will have implications for B.C.: expert
Election season in Alberta is heating up, and a political scientist says the results will be felt across provincial borders no matter who wins.
Regina
New documentary brings Chinese-Canadian perspective to Moose Jaw's history
The National Film Board of Canada has launched a new documentary highlighting Moose Jaw’s Chinese-Canadian connections through the story of a family.
Crown asks for life sentence in manslaughter charges against Devon Cyr
Sentencing submissions in Devon Cyr’s manslaughter case were presented on Tuesday, with the Crown Prosecutor asking for a life sentence.
