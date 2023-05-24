Rainy start to the day in Ottawa, mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon

It will be a rainy and cool start to the day in Ottawa but skies will begin to clear this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon. The forecast high is 14 C.

The average high for May 24 in Ottawa is 20.9 C, according to the weather agency.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the afternoon.

Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 3 C overnight. There will be a risk of frost.

Sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 18 C on Thursday. Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 1 C overnight.

On Friday – sunshine and a high of 18 C.