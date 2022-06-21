Rainy start to summer in Ottawa
It’s a rainy start to the first day of summer which officially arrived at 5:13 a.m.
Showers will taper off Tuesday afternoon with a daytime high of 21 C. The temperature will drop this evening to 16 C.
Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 25 C and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. With the humidex it will feel like 33.
You can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday with a high of 27 C.
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
UN biodiversity summit moved to Montreal from China over COVID-19 policy
A United Nations summit on biodiversity (COP 15) will be held in Canada instead of China, organizers announced Tuesday, the second major international event to be moved from China because of its strict anti-coronavirus policies.
'They had done the impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly helicopter rescue missions
A series of clandestine, against-the-odds, terrain-hugging, high-speed helicopter missions to reach the Azovstal defenders in March, April and May are being celebrated in Ukraine. Some ended in catastrophe; each grew progressively riskier as Russian air defence batteries caught on.
11 officers responded to Uvalde shooting within 3 minutes, source says, as new reports reveal how authorities then waited to engage
Eleven officers -- including Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo -- were inside Robb Elementary within three minutes of a gunman entering on May 24, a law enforcement source close to the investigation tells CNN, as new reports provide a closer look at what officers were doing as they waited more than an hour to confront the shooter.
Ontario residential school survivors reflect on National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous Peoples Day is seen in a new light by some this year as the first since Ontario earmarked funding for residential school burial site investigations. The Progressive Conservatives promised last November to double a $10-million investment they had designated for such searches.
Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race
Mo Brooks was hailed by organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and keep former President Donald Trump in power. Trump returned the favor by endorsing rival Katie Britt.
Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument
Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revellers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the northern hemisphere year.
U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rollout for young children will pick up pace
The rollout in the United States this week of COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months is likely to start slowly, and then pick up in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response co-ordinator Ashish Jha.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia's public housing is poorly monitored, units are underused : AG report
Nova Scotia’s auditor general has discovered cracks in the province’s public housing foundation. There are 6,000 families on the wait list for one of Nova Scotia’s 11,200 public housing units, but a new report has found that 1,500 of those housing units are underused.
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released
Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian dies after being struck by street sweeper truck in Toronto
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a street sweeper truck in North York Tuesday morning.
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada's new travel rules come into effect
As Canada's travel rules ease, the country's largest airport says they are 'encouraged' by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
Montreal
Witnesses accuse Montreal police of excessive force during arrest of man, 75
A group of bystanders is accusing Montreal police of using excessive force in an incident captured on video over the weekend showing a 75-year-old man being taken away by officers.
A better solution to Bill 96? Fund English institutions to encourage French language, culture
It's no secret that Bill 96, Quebec's new French-language law, has created an abundance of turmoil in the province -- have it be among English-rights groups, health care professionals, educational experts and many others.
Quebec to offer additional COVID-19 boosters to priority groups this fall
The Quebec Health Ministry states it is ready to offer additional COVID-19 boosters to certain priority groups starting late summer to early fall, around the same time as the annual flu vaccine campaign.
Northern Ontario
More than a puddle: Timmins driver escapes sinkhole
It was a close call for a Timmins driver early Monday morning when what looked like a puddle turned out to be a big sinkhole.
Crash in Timmins causing power outage near Bruce Avenue interchange
A motor vehicle collision near the Bruce Avenue interchange in Timmins early Tuesday morning has caused a power outage, police say.
London
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Walpole Island
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island, according to police.
Toddler rushed to hospital after fall from apartment window
A child was rushed to hospital after falling from the upper-level window of a walk-up apartment building in northeast London, Ont. late Monday afternoon.
'Fine, arrest, or criminal record': Police react to video of woman jumping stopped train with child
The train was stopped. The lights were flashing. But a woman who jumped over a stopped train with a young child in London, Ont. didn’t care.
Winnipeg
16-year-old taken to hospital after shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 16-year-old was taken to hospital after a shooting at the Red River Exhibition Monday night.
How Manitoba is marking National Indigenous Peoples Day
June 21 marks National Indigenous People’s Day, an occasion for Canadians to recognize and celebrate the heritage, cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in our country.
'It's become quite intolerable': Homeowners calling on City of Winnipeg to spray for cankerworms
Some Winnipeg homeowners say the amount of cankerworms this year is unbearable, and are calling on the city to step in.
Kitchener
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s.
WRDSB chair defends suspension of trustee
The chair of Waterloo Region's public school board is defending the process that led to the suspension of a trustee from board meetings.
Three teen girls charged with assault at Kitchener high school
Waterloo regional police have charged three teenagers with assault at Huron Heights Secondary School.
Calgary
Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day in Calgary
June 21 not only marks the summer solstice, it's also National Indigenous Peoples Day — a day for all Canadians to celebrate the diverse cultures, unique heritage, and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis peoples.
Parks Canada steps up enforcement after 3 grizzly bear deaths in 3 weeks
Parks Canada is asking motorists to slow down and watch for wildlife after three grizzly bears were struck and killed in Jasper and Yoho national parks earlier this month.
Another chance for evening thundershowers in Calgary
Rain and storm potential in Calgary again Tuesday.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon thunderstorm unleashes up to 75mm of rain in 1 hour
A highly localized thunderstorm was to blame for the deluge of water that put much of southern and eastern Saskatoon underwater Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon Lighthouse director used shelter funds for personal loans
An independent investigation has revealed an 'overarching culture' of mixing personal financial interests with those of one of Saskatoon's most high-profile non-profits.
Police car shot twice in La Ronge incident, Sask. RCMP say
Saskatchewan RCMP has released new details about a shooting Sunday in La Ronge that prompted a public safety alert.
Edmonton
46-year-old fatally shot near Sylvan Lake; RCMP investigating as homicide
Mounties are calling a fatal shooting in a rural area west of Red Deer a homicide.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: New season, not much change to the weather pattern
It's the summer solstice today, the start of astronomical summer.
Vancouver
National Indigenous Peoples Day events held across Canada
Canadians across the country are marking the 26th annual National Indigenous Peoples Day.
Police investigating overnight report of shots being fired at Vancouver home
Vancouver police are investigating reports of shots being fired at a home overnight.
Paddler missing after solo kayaking trip prompts search along B.C. creek
A search is underway for a paddler who went missing after his solo kayaking trip in B.C.'s East Kootenay region.
Regina
National Indigenous Peoples Day: Some events happening in Regina
Tuesday, June 21 marks National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.
#JustCurious Why is the 'temporary' bridge still on Eastgate Drive?
Keith was #JustCurious why the "temporary" bridge on Eastgate Drive is still there. Here's the answer:
