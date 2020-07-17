Advertisement
Rainy start to Friday ahead of humid weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Friday, July 17, 2020 5:43AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Some much-needed rain arrived in the region early Friday ahead of another humid weekend.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to end by late morning. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 30C feeling like 38.
The overnight low is 17C.
Here’s what you can expect weather-wise over the next few days:
Saturday: Sunny and 32C feeling like 40C with the humidex.
Sunday: A chance of showers with a high of 32C
Monday: Cloudy and 30C