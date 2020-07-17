OTTAWA -- Some much-needed rain arrived in the region early Friday ahead of another humid weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to end by late morning. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 30C feeling like 38.

The overnight low is 17C.

Here’s what you can expect weather-wise over the next few days:

Saturday: Sunny and 32C feeling like 40C with the humidex.

Sunday: A chance of showers with a high of 32C

Monday: Cloudy and 30C