Rainy start to Friday after overnight storm
It's a rainy start to Friday after thunderstorms moved through the region overnight.
A special weather statement remains in effect. Environment Canada says an additional 15 to 25mm of rain may fall through this afternoon.
Friday's expected high of 23C will feel like 29 with the humidex. Cloud cover will help keep the UV index around a 3 or "moderate".
This evening may see wind gusting out of the northwest to 40 km/h.
The forecast for this weekend has improved with a high of 25C on Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud and humidex of 30. Sunshine continues on Sunday with a high of 28C.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Understanding Bill C-18: Canada's Online News Act explained
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has passed into law. But what does this bill, as well as plans by Google and Meta’s to start blocking Canadian news links, actually mean for Canadians?
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
N.L. judge upholds Trudeau Foundation bid to have sex harassment suit heard in Quebec
The Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court has sided with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation in its bid to have a sexual harassment case heard in Quebec.
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
Five years on, Toronto's Danforth shooting vivid for those affected, gun control key issue
It may have been five years since a gunman went on a shooting rampage through Toronto's Greektown, but the horror of what Demircan saw after being grazed by a bullet that night still hits hard.
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting today, Paul Bernardo will stay at a medium-security prison after a review, and an increase to the Canada Child Benefit.
Less than a quarter of Canadians are happy with how the government spends money: Ipsos survey
Less than a quarter of Canadians think the federal government is properly spending money on the most important issues facing the country, according to a new survey.
Atlantic
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man’s killing
A third man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed Dieppe, N.B., last month.
-
'Technical issue' forces U.K. couple to end transatlantic balloon flight early in Newfoundland
A U.K. couple with the goal of crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a helium balloon have landed earlier than expected in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Shortage of daycare spots causing panic for some Nova Scotia parents
A Dartmouth mother of 11-month-old twins said she's left panicked and scrambling to find daycare after losing the child care spots she had secured and paid a deposit for.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pop and juice recycling fee program halted as province looks into deposit-return system
An Ontario program that would have seen producers of non-alcoholic beverages like pop cans and juice bottles pay recycling fees has been put on hold.
-
Five years on, Toronto's Danforth shooting vivid for those affected, gun control key issue
It may have been five years since a gunman went on a shooting rampage through Toronto's Greektown, but the horror of what Demircan saw after being grazed by a bullet that night still hits hard.
-
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | La Ronde closed Friday due to rainy weather; mixed forecast for construction holiday
The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall. The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday, as a banner explains at the top of its website.
-
-
Police arrest five in second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop, second location could open in Laval
Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau cuts appearance in Belleville, Ont., short as protesters swarm motorcade
An event for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was cut short in Belleville, Ont., today after nearly 100 protesters surrounded him and his motorcade.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pop and juice recycling fee program halted as province looks into deposit-return system
An Ontario program that would have seen producers of non-alcoholic beverages like pop cans and juice bottles pay recycling fees has been put on hold.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Georgian Bay
One person has died after a vehicle was submerged in the water of Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.
London
-
All watches and warnings lifted for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
All watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex and surrounding counties after powerful thunderstorms battered the region on Thursday.
-
601 bottles of undeclared alcohol seized at Blue Water Bridge
Two residents from southern Ontario have been charged after they allegedly attempted to smuggle 601 bottles of undeclared alcohol into Canada earlier this month.
-
Series of crashes caused by one vehicle being investigated
A series of collisions related to a single vehicle caused damage to a house, utility pole, and a fire hydrant.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say
Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.
-
How a giant mosquito has put this tiny Manitoba community on the map
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
-
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Cambridge, Ont. feeling effects of U.S. writer and actor strikes
Twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors are having ripple effects in Canada, including Cambridge, Ont.
-
'It has so much of an impact': Canada’s World Cup hype boosts local recreational soccer
As the Canadian Women’s National team hits the pitch for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, more girls are getting the itch to play in Waterloo Region.
Calgary
-
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Calgary
A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV while crossing the street in northeast Calgary Friday.
-
-
Electricity rates figure to be affordability and utilities minister Nathan Neudorf's 'toughest task'
Alberta’s affordability and utilities minister, Nathan Neudorf got his marching orders from premier Danielle Smith this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon actor intervenes as man attempts to jump off University Bridge
Monika Holman says she was walking down the University Bridge on Wednesday on her way to a rehearsal for a Fringe play when she saw a man starting to climb over the edge.
-
Sask. police watchdog says 'white powder' found in cell where man died in custody
The provincial police watchdog says it recovered a quantity of “unknown white powder” in the detention cell where a Pelican Narrows man died while in RCMP custody.
-
Edmonton
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wear down Edmonton Elks in 28-14 victory
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros unleashed a long bomb to show that he had solved the Edmonton Elks' defence in the second half of a 28-14 win Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
Man arrested after pulling knife on paramedics, Vancouver police say
A man who allegedly pulled a knife on paramedics was arrested in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening by police officers who surrounded the ambulance with weapons drawn.
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
Regina
-
Consulting experts question why issues of sexism left out of Experience Regina independent review
One week after REAL released the findings of an independent review into its controversial Experience Regina campaign, some policy and consulting experts are still left with questions.
-
'Able to connect to something': local artist creates mural showcasing prairie scenery
A mural depicting a diverse group of bus passengers taking in some prairie scenery has been created on the side of the Revera Renaissance Retirement Home.
-
Sask. woman part of international study seeking to improve healthcare for those with brain injuries
Barb Butler was involved in a motor vehicle accident in 1993, resulting in a brain injury.