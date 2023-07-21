Rainy start to Friday after overnight storm

It's a rainy start to Friday after thunderstorms moved through the region overnight.

A special weather statement remains in effect. Environment Canada says an additional 15 to 25mm of rain may fall through this afternoon.

Friday's expected high of 23C will feel like 29 with the humidex. Cloud cover will help keep the UV index around a 3 or "moderate".

This evening may see wind gusting out of the northwest to 40 km/h.

The forecast for this weekend has improved with a high of 25C on Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud and humidex of 30. Sunshine continues on Sunday with a high of 28C.