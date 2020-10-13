OTTAWA -- Get your umbrellas ready, Ottawa. It's going to be a mostly rainy short week.

Environment Canada is calling for showers beginning early Tuesday morning and ending in the afternoon. The high will be 14 C.

The rain will give way to cloudy weather Tuesday night, with fog patches developing around midnight and the temperature dropping to 4 C.

Wednesday is the one day in the forecast without rain. There sill be a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C.

Thursday there's a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

Friday, more showers (70 per cent chance) are on the way, but the high will drop to 11 C.

There are showers in store for the weekend as well, with high temperatures hovering around 10 C.