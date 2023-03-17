Rainy St. Patrick’s Day in Ottawa

It will be a rainy St. Patrick’s Day in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of rain throughout the day and a high of 5 C.

As the temperature hovers around freezing early in the day, there will be periods of snow or rain. There will also be a risk of freezing rain this morning.

The forecast calls for a total rainfall amount between 15 and 20 millimetres today.

The rain will end around 9 p.m. this evening and it will then be cloudy. Temperatures will fall to 3 C overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -9.

It will be a cooler start to the weekend in Ottawa. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. The high will be 1 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -10 in the morning.

It will be cloudy Saturday evening and there will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The overnight low will be -9 C.

On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -3 C.