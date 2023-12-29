Rainy, mild final Friday of the year in Ottawa

The stretch of mild, wet weather will continue on the final Friday of 2023, with cold temperatures set to ring in 2024 in Ottawa.

Friday is the fourth consecutive day with rainy weather, after 6 mm of rain was recorded in Ottawa on Thursday and 2.6 mm on Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain on Friday. High plus 3 C.

Periods of rain ending early this evening then cloudy with a chance of flurries or drizzle. Low minus 3 C, with the wind chill making it fell like minus 7.

Cloudy on Saturday. High minus 3 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4 C.

New Year's Day will see a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C and a low of minus 14 C.