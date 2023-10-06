Ottawa

    • Rainy long weekend in store

    A cloudy sky over the Ottawa sign on York Street in the ByWard Market. May 15, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa) A cloudy sky over the Ottawa sign on York Street in the ByWard Market. May 15, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa)

    The October heatwave is over and rain is set to move into the region Friday making for a very wet Thanksgiving long weekend.

    Today will be mostly cloudy with showers arriving this afternoon. Environment Canada forecasts about five to 10 mm of rain today, followed by an additional 10 to 20 mm overnight.

    Rain continues on Saturday with a high of 16C. After record-breaking heat this week, it will feel more like fall over the coming days.

    There's a 40 per cent chance of showers for Sunday with a high of 11C and again on Monday with a daytime high of 10C.

    The average high for this time of year is 14C.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News