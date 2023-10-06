Rainy long weekend in store

The October heatwave is over and rain is set to move into the region Friday making for a very wet Thanksgiving long weekend.

Today will be mostly cloudy with showers arriving this afternoon. Environment Canada forecasts about five to 10 mm of rain today, followed by an additional 10 to 20 mm overnight.

Rain continues on Saturday with a high of 16C. After record-breaking heat this week, it will feel more like fall over the coming days.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers for Sunday with a high of 11C and again on Monday with a daytime high of 10C.

The average high for this time of year is 14C.