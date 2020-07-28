Advertisement
Rainy, humid Tuesday set for the capital
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 7:28AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 7:58AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A hot, humid, rainy day is expected Tuesday.
A heat warning is no longer is effect- but temperatures are expected to hit 30 degrees – but feel like 34 with humidex. Showers are in the forecast this morning.
A similar forecast set for Wednesday –a mix of sun and clouds – with risk of a thunderstorm.
The sun returns later in the week and a sunny, warm long weekend is expected.