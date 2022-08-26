Rainy Friday in the forecast, followed by a sunny weekend in Ottawa

A view of Parliament Hill from Major's Hill Park. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) A view of Parliament Hill from Major's Hill Park. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall

After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.

