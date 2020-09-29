OTTAWA -- Get your umbrellas and raincoats out, Ottawa. After summer-like weather over the weekend, it’s going to be a wet few days in the capital.

Every day for the rest of the week has at least a 40 per cent chance of showers, according to Environment Canada.

On Tuesday, the weather agency is calling for rain for much of the day, with 10 to 15 millimetres expected by the end of the night.

On Wednesday, expect periods of rain to end near noon, then clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers, up to 10 millimetres again. A high of 17 C is in the forecast.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15 C.

Friday, a similar story: a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C.