Rainy day in Ottawa, chance of afternoon thunderstorm

You’ll want to bring your umbrella with you today – showers will continue throughout the day in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for rain beginning this morning and a high of 18 C. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm later this afternoon and this evening. Expect 10 to 15 mm of rain to fall today.

The rain will continue this evening – that will change to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. Temperatures will fall to 11 C overnight.

More rain is in the forecast for tomorrow – Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Skies will clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.

It will be a beautiful start to the weekend on Saturday with sunny skies and a high of 24 C.