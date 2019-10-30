Kids have waited 365 days for this, spent months crafting up their favourite costumes and spent nights dreaming of the overflowing bags of sugar rushes. It seems Mother Nature though is planning on playing a nasty trick on the ghosts and goblins.

Environment Canada has issued a “special weather statement” for the Capital region. Rain is forecast to start Wednesday afternoon through until Friday. The scariest part? Thursday evening, yes Halloween, expected to bring the heaviest rain.

Nothing, not even the weather, will stop tens of thousands of kiddos from heading out on the dark, wet streets on the hunt for their candy. That has the Ottawa Police Service sending out a reminder to trick-or-treaters, drivers and residents:

• Make sure your children can see and be seen. Visibility is an important safety consideration. Flashlights with fresh batteries, glow sticks and reflective tape are must-haves on Halloween and will enable drivers to see kids as they go door to door. Make sure masks do not inhibit their vision.

• Children should walk on the sidewalk and go to well-lit homes on one side of the street; then cross safely at an intersection to visit homes on the other side of the street.

• Always trick-or-treat in groups. Accompany your children when they go out trick-or-treating. Make sure older children have a charged cell phone if going out with friends in case they get separated from the group.

• Check Halloween candy carefully and teach your children never to eat treats that are in packages that have been opened or have other damage.

• Find help. Teach your children to find a police officer or another trusted adult if they are lost or need help while trick-or-treating.

• Motorists: be aware of children on the streets. With all the excitement some may forget to look both ways before crossing. Drive carefully and slowly when on residential streets.