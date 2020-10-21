OTTAWA -- Soggy weather in the capital continues but the afternoon high is several degrees above the seasonal average.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes rain showers into the late afternoon and a high of 17°C, which is about five degrees warmer than the seasonal average for this time of the year.

The rain should taper off late in the afternoon. The evening is looking cloudy with an overnight low of 5°C heading into Thursday.

Expect a mainly cloudy day Thursday with a high of 13°C.

On Friday, an even warmer high of 21°C with plenty of sunshine, well above where we should be this late into October, but it won't last. Saturday's outlook calls for a mainly cloudy sky, a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of just 8°C.