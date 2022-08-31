Rainy August coming to an end with more rain in the forecast for Ottawa

It will be a cloudy and rainy end to one of the wettest August's in Ottawa's history.

Ottawa has received 183.4 mm of rain so far this month. According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, it's the third wettest August in Ottawa since records began. The record is 204.2 mm, set back in August 1893.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day today, with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. High 22 C, with the humidex making it feel like 25 degrees.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy to start the day, with skies clearing in the afternoon. High 19 C.

The outlook for Friday is sunny and a high of 25 C, while Saturday will be sunny with a high of 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.