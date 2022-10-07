Rainy and cool on Friday in Ottawa
The cooler fall weather has returned to the capital ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C today.
Temperatures will fall to 8 C this afternoon. The showers should clear up by this evening and the overnight low will be zero degrees.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and a high of 11 C. Saturday evening will be cloudy with a 30 pet cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 7 C overnight.
On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa residents can vote in advance polls for the municipal election today
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 7-10
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, the vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP’s new leader and Alberta's next premier.
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year's Nobel Peace Prize is going to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the award's judges said Friday.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
5 things to know for Friday, October 7, 2022
Researchers look for ties between modern behaviour and Neanderthal DNA, a series of stabbings are under investigation in Las Vegas and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is condemned over the use of a YouTube tag. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Statistics Canada to release September jobs report today
Statistics Canada is expected to release its September labour force survey today.
Atlantic
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
The cost of nearly two weeks without power adding up for many Nova Scotians
Nearly two weeks after Fiona wreaked havoc across Atlantic Canada, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still waiting to be restored.
Hockey N.S. halts funding to Hockey Canada amid controversy
Hockey Nova Scotia has decided to stop sending funds to Hockey Canada in light of sexual assault allegations and the use of registration fees to pay the victims.
Toronto
Blue Jays playoff baseball returns to Toronto today. Here are 10 things you need to know
The Blue Jays are set to begin the MLB post-season against the Seattle Mariners in a best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend.
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
Advance voting for upcoming municipal election is now open in Toronto
Toronto voters who want to cast their ballots ahead of election day can now do so as advance voting opens today.
Montreal
'Keep the car': Woman hopes thieves return mother's ashes from back seat of stolen vehicle
A woman is calling on Montrealers to keep their eyes peeled for her stolen vehicle. She says she does not care about the car; it’s her mother’s ashes, which were sitting in the back seat, that she wants back.
25-year-old stabbed in downtown Montreal
A 25-year-old was sent to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation with a group Thursday evening in downtown Montreal.
Teachers will soon be asked to teach toothbrushing 101 in Quebec, raising workload concerns
A tooth-brushing program that is soon to be phased in across Quebec in elementary schools is raising concern among teachers because they’ll be the ones called upon to supervise the students as they clean their teeth.
Northern Ontario
North Bay issued over $200 million in building permits this year so far; breaking own record
The City of North Bay has issued more than $200 million in building permits so far this year, surpassing last year’s all-time record of more than $150 million.
A Timmins task force wants to make the doctor shortage a municipal election issue
A physician recruitment task force in Timmins is urging candidates in the upcoming municipal election to make the local doctor shortage a priority in their platforms. The group said the city is in a healthcare crisis and if the community doesn't come together, the problem will get dramatically worse.
London
Wide swath of land for BRT road widening infuriates property owners on Dundas
Widening the road for rapid transit will require some Dundas Street property owners to part with 15 feet (or more) of their land— beyond the existing sidewalk.
Winnipeg
Is Winnipeg safe? How residents feel, according to a CTV News poll
The sense of safety is slipping for many Winnipeggers, with a majority of residents saying they feel their neighbourhood safety has decreased in recent years.
$1B class action suit related to child welfare system filed against Manitoba government, Attorney General of Canada
A $1 billion class action lawsuit has been filed in the Court of King’s Bench against the Government of Manitoba and the Attorney General of Canada related to the child welfare system in Manitoba.
Kitchener
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Cambridge, Ont. mansion seen in 'The Queen’s Gambit' hits the market for $3.5 million
A home in Cambridge, Ont. that appeared in the popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit is for sale.
Calgary
Meet Danielle Smith: UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
'Consumer-driven demand' drives shortage of children's pain, fever meds
Calgary parents are scrambling to find pain and fever meds for their children, but drugstore shelves have been in scant supply for a little over a month.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police arrest 51-year-old on array of weapons charges
A 51-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with a host of firearms charges after a raid by the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit on Tuesday.
Saskatoon gynecology clinic hit with ransomware attack: report
A ransomware attack on a Saskatoon obstetrics and gynecology clinic left the personal health information of up to 20,000 patients in the hands of malicious hackers, according to the province's privacy watchdog.
Edmonton
Edmonton mayor congratulates Smith, hopes city receives 'fair share' of support
Edmonton's mayor congratulated Danielle Smith, Alberta's premier-designate, for her United Conservative Party leadership contest win, and hoped for a collaborative partnership.
From candidate to premier-designate: What happens after the UCP picks a new leader today?
Alberta's United Conservative Party is announcing a new leader Thursday night to replace Jason Kenney. The winner will become premier-designate until they are sworn in as premier by the lieutenant-governor at Government House in Edmonton.
Vancouver
'We had no help': Woman shares story of miscarrying at B.C. hospital
A Penticton, B.C., woman says hospital staff left her alone for hours before her miscarriage, and she couldn't find anyone to answer her cries for help.
Residents group takes Vancouver to court over services agreement for Squamish Nation development
A Kitsilano residents group is taking the City of Vancouver to court over an agreement made with the Squamish Nation for a major development project.
Weak mayors, strong councils: Why B.C.'s system is leading to long ballots
Ask many British Columbians how they feel about the province's "weak mayor" system at city hall and chances are very good you'll get a confused look. But understanding what that means explains why city councils are just as important – if not more so – as who you select for mayor.
Regina
'A sense of power': New communication panels offering nonverbal children a chance to interact at city parks
Communication panels have been installed in three Regina parks, offering those who are nonverbal or who are experiencing disabilities an opportunity to interact with others.
Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation
An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.