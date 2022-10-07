Rainy and cool on Friday in Ottawa

A woman's crosses the street in the rain in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A woman's crosses the street in the rain in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support

Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.

From left; Tim Hortons, Skip The Dishes, Canadian Tire logos (from left, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson; Skip The Dishes; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

5 things to know for Friday, October 7, 2022

Researchers look for ties between modern behaviour and Neanderthal DNA, a series of stabbings are under investigation in Las Vegas and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is condemned over the use of a YouTube tag. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina