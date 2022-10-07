Rainy and cool on Friday in Ottawa

The cooler fall weather has returned to the capital ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C today.

Temperatures will fall to 8 C this afternoon. The showers should clear up by this evening and the overnight low will be zero degrees.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and a high of 11 C. Saturday evening will be cloudy with a 30 pet cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 7 C overnight.

On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C.