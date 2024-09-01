Though it is sunny this Sunday morning in Ottawa, there is a risk of thunderstorms and showers in the forecast.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 23 C – humidex 30. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm are expected this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies and a low of 8 C are in the forecast for tonight.

A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 18 C are in the forecast for Monday. A low of 8 C and clear skies are forecasted at night.

A high of 22 C and sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday. A low of 12 C and clear skies are forecasted in the evening.

The average temperature for this time of year is a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.

Rainfall warnings for Brockville, Kemptville lifted

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the cities of Brockville and Kemptville on Sunday afternoon after torrential rain moved through the area.

The warning was also in effect for communities south of Smiths Falls and along the St. Lawrence River.

Localized rainfall totals could exceed 50 mm.

The warning was lifted shortly before 4 p.m. as the storm moved into the United States.