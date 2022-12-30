Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario

City crews are rushing to clear snow from catch basins and drains on roads and sidewalks with heavy rain and mild temperatures in the forecast for the final hours of 2022.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for 20 to 30 mm of rain by Sunday morning.

"Periods of rain are expected tonight and will become heavy at times Saturday afternoon," Environment Canada said in a statementon Friday.

"Rainfall amounts of 30 mm are possible over a few locations. Rain is expected to come to an end Saturday night."

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says flows and water levels will increase across the Rideau Valley watershed, but no "significant flooding" is expected along the Rideau River.

The heavy rain follows 83 cm of snow blanketing Ottawa over the last two weeks, and then two days of record-breaking warm temperatures.

"The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," Environment Canada said.

The mild temperatures this week has started to melt the large snow piles on roads, sidewalks and properties, leaving giant puddles on roads.

The city of Ottawa says teams have been "hard at work continuing their proactive drainage work" in an effort to mitigate the risk of water pooling in neighbourhoods that are prone to localized flooding.

"With up to 25 millimetres of rain expected over a 36-hour period, it’s now critical that catch basins are cleared to allow them to take in water," the city said in a statement on its website.

"As proactive catch basin clearing work continues, crews will be monitoring areas at risk in the coming days and will be ready to respond to immediate flooding concerns."

Crews are continuing to focus on clearing sidewalks and "cleaning up problem spots" at cross walks, intersections and cul de sacs.

No significant flooding expected, officials say

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority warns the mild temperatures and heavy rain this weekend will "likely accelerate" the snowmelt, and "will result in increased flows and water levels throughout the Rideau Valley watershed."

At this time, the conservation authority says "no significant flooding" is expected this weekend.

"With rising water levels expected over the next few days, ice cover on lakes, ditches, local streams, and rivers will be unstable," the RVCA said in a statement. "Extreme caution should be exercised by everyone when near local waterbodies."