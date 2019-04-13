

CTV Ottawa





Enjoy the spring sunshine while it lasts, Ottawa. Soon you will need your umbrellas.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa and the surrounding region, calling for 30 to 40 millimetres of rain from early Sunday afternoon until Monday morning.

Combined with the melting snow, the weather agency warns the ground has a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall.

Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, and is warning people to keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.