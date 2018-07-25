

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





After a dry start to summer, Mother Nature is soaking Ottawa.

A Rainfall Warning has been issued for Ottawa. Environment Canada is calling for up to 70 mm of rain to fall on Ottawa today.

As of 8 a.m., 43.1 mm of rain had fallen at the Ottawa Airport. That sets a record for the wettest July 25 in Ottawa history.

The previous record for July 25 was 41.1 mm set in 1969.

The heavy rain has caused some street flooding across Ottawa Wednesday morning.

After receiving only 11 mm of rain between July 1 and July 21, Ottawa has received over 100 mm of rain since Sunday.