Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 75 millimetre of rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
The weather agency calls for heavy rain, at times, through Friday.
"A low pressure system interacting with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby is expected to give heavy rainfall for eastern Ontario tonight through Friday. Rain will taper off Friday night," says the weather agency on its website.
Residents are asked to familiarize themselves with information about flooding by consulting their local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry by visiting the following website: Ontario.ca/floods.
Tropical Storm Debby continued to swirl over Georgia and Carolinas on Wednesday. Some coastal cities have received more than 30 cm of rain.
Weather forecast
It's going to be mainly sunny Thursday morning in Ottawa. A high of 24 C – humidex 30 -- and increasing cloudiness early this afternoon are in the forecast. Showers are expected to begin this evening, with a risk of thunderstorm overnight and late this evening. The capital is expected to have a low of 17 C and to receive 15 to 25 mm of rain tonight, according to Environment Canada.
A high of 24 C and heavy rain with a risk of a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Friday -- 50 mm of rain is expected for Ottawa. A low of 17 C and rain are in the forecast for the night.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 25 C. Rain is expected on Sunday and Monday.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25.9 C and a low of 15 C.
CLOSER LOOK More than 7,000 Ottawa schoolchildren have out-of-date vaccine records
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued
A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory. Residents were urged to stay away from the coastline.
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Suspects hoped to 'kill as many people as possible' in foiled plot at Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
Austrian security officials said Thursday that the main suspect of the two arrested in a foiled plot to attack now-cancelled Taylor Swift shows in Vienna fully confessed to his plans to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue."
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
Harris and Walz say they're 'joyful warriors,' narrowly miss tarmac confrontation with Vance
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz got an idea of just how hotly contested the Midwest will be when they overlapped on a Wisconsin tarmac with Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance.
Canada pulls diplomats' kids out of Israel as fear of broader war builds
The Canadian government says it decided to pull its diplomats' children and their guardians out of Israel, amid fears over an expanded Mideast war.
'The U.K. is safe': Britain's finance minister insists on country's safety amid violent riots
One of the U.K.'s senior cabinet ministers insists the country is safe despite the Canadian government cautioning travel to the U.K. due to ongoing far-right violent riots.
Toronto condo sells at $320,000 loss
A 37th-floor luxury condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district that sold for a $320,000 loss is an example of a condo market that hasn’t been this tough in decades, Realtors and observers say.
Greenwich, N.S., home extensively damaged by fire
A Greenwich, N.S., home was extensively damaged by a Wednesday afternoon fire.
Nova Scotia judge to decide whether to approve Postmedia bid for newspaper chain
Postmedia's $1-million bid to acquire Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain is expected to be the subject of a key court hearing today.
Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal
The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.
Man, woman injured in early morning shooting: Toronto police
Two people were transported to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
Man seriously injured in stabbing in Scarborough
One man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
Rainfall warning issued in Montreal
Montreal is under a rainfall warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying that heavy rain is expected to fall across the city.
Person exhibiting 'threatening behaviour' in Longueuil, police onsite
Longueuil police is asking the public to avoid Saint-Charles Street near Roland-Therrien Boulevard.
Woman found unconscious in Boucherville pool
A woman is in hospital after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in Boucherville on Montreal's South Shore.
Sudbury city councillor facing Election Act charges files lawsuit
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, who is facing legal action in connection with his campaign spending in the October 2022 municipal election, has started legal action of his own.
Forest fire near Temiskaming Shores not under control yet
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry continue to work on putting out Kirkland Lake 5, a forest fire burning near Temiskaming Shores.
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Detroit area on Thursday
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are showing their support for organized labor by appearing at a Detroit-area union hall.
Pro bono law firm discovers more than 100 COVID-era tickets were withdrawn
The Democracy Fund (DF), established during the pandemic to fight for constitutional freedom, recently discovered dozens of tickets in Mississauga were withdrawn.
‘It's something that we really have to look at’: City councillors teaming up to enact Vacant Storefront Tax
A couple of municipal councillors from Windsor and Ottawa are teaming up to engage all Members of Provincial Parliament about a proposed Vacant Storefront Tax as a way to revitalize downtown cores across Ontario.
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
Safety concerns on Hamilton Road behind councillor’s pitch for reduction to three lanes
Demands for greater safety might mean fewer traffic lanes along the busiest stretch of Hamilton Road.
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
Real estate in Waterloo Region: Home sales and prices increased in July
Home sales in the Region of Waterloo jumped 4.6 per cent in July 2024.
Barn Burner hockey game raises $400K
Thousands of hockey fans gathered at Sadlon Arena on Wednesday as the annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner made a return.
Deshawn Davis apprehended in California
Just days after being placed on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list, Deshawn Davis was apprehended in the small town of Redway, California, on Monday, roughly three and a half hours north of San Francisco.
Section of Main Street blocked as police investigate 'suspicious circumstances'
A section of Main Street is blocked off on Thursday morning as the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) investigates suspicious circumstances.
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
Hundreds of extras needed for movie starring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd filming in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as urgent feeder main repairs needed
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
'A lot of damage': Research team surveying destruction left by Calgary hail storm
A team of researchers is on the ground in Calgary assessing the damage caused by a recent destructive hail storm.
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
Edmonton Fringe facing $200K shortfall ahead of festival kickoff next week
With just over a week until the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival (EIFTF) kicks off for 2024, organizers are still looking for donations to help keep the festival afloat.
'We're very happy': Edmonton Folk Fest ready to welcome music fans on the hill
For the next four days, the hills at Gallagher Park are going to be packed with folk music fans.
Cathedral neighborhood sets permanent speed limit of 40 km/h
Beginning Aug. 12, the speed limit on a selection of streets in the Cathedral neighbourhood will be changed to 40 km/h permanently. It’s a move many in the area have been working to make possible.
'We've been getting sick from it': Compost odour causing issues for Regina business
It's now been over a year since the City of Regina introduced its composting program and one Regina resident is raising concerns over a major drawback – the smell.
'It's very scary': Melville couple deals with business damage costs after break-in
A Melville couple is reflecting after their business, the Waverley Bar and Grill, was damaged following a break-in.
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.
2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Okanagan wildfire prompts evacuation orders, expands alerts
Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in British Columbia's North Okanagan as a nearby wildfire burns out of control, nearly doubling in size since Tuesday.
CTV News viewer steps up after wheels stolen from Greater Vancouver Food Bank's delivery truck
Staff at the Greater Vancouver Foodbank made a disheartening discovery when they returned to their Burnaby warehouse Tuesday after the B.C. Day long weekend.
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
B.C. provides $20M to expand travel, accommodation funding for cancer patients
The British Columbia government is providing $20 million over two years to support travel and lodging for cancer patients in the province.
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.