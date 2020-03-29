A rainfall warning is in effect for Ottawa as up to 40mm of rain could drop in the capital.

Environment Canada says the rain is expected to develop this morning and continue throughout most of the day. The weather agency says there is also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with wind gusts reaching up to 50km/h. The daytime high will reach 10C.

Environment Canada says there could also be localized flooding in some low-lying areas.

The showers will continue tonight with the risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. 5mm of rain could drop this evening. The low will be 5C.

Expect more showers for Monday. 5mm of rain will drop down with a daytime high of 8C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. The daytime high will be 5C.