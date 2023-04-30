Rainfall warning ends after Ottawa sees more than 40 mm since Saturday

More rain is in the forecast for Ottawa as water levels on the Ottawa River remain high.

A rainfall warning for Ottawa ended around 3 p.m. Environment Canada reported 10.7 mm of rain at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday and 32.1 millimetres on Sunday. The latter is an all-time record for April 30. The Gatineau Airport saw 47 mm of rain over the weekend.

The weather agency had been calling for total rainfall amounts near 50 millimetres by the time the precipitation eased off.

“This additional rainfall could worsen the situation for sensitive areas,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) has issued a flood warning for the lower Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury. Water levels could rise between 25 and 45 cm from where they were Friday, in areas like Britannia, Cumberland Village, Constance Bay, Rockland, and Hawkesbury, the RVCA says.

WEATHER FORECAST

Monday’s weather forecast calls for a high of 11 C and rain throughout the day. Expect a few showers late in the afternoon and throughout the evening. Another 5 millimetres of rain could fall tonight and the overnight low will be 4 C.

It will be cloudy on Tuesday with showers and a high of 13 C. The forecast calls for 5 millimetres of rain.

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers Tuesday evening and an overnight low of 6 C.

On Wednesday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C.