Rainfall warning ended for Ottawa after overnight downpour
A rainfall warning for the capital has ended after Ottawa experienced the rainiest July 16 in almost 40 years.
Environment Canada issued the rainfall warning ahead of a line of storms that moved through the capital early Sunday. A thunderstorm with heavy showers rolled through overnight, with rain continuing into the morning.
Environment Canada had previously said there had been reports of unofficial rainfall amounts surpassing 50 mm in some areas. According to Environment Canada, the official rainfall total at the Ottawa Airport as of 8 a.m. Sunday was 33.2 mm. A volunteer observation in Gatineau, Que. measured 27.1 mm.
The rainfall record at the Ottawa airport for July 16 is 20 mm, set in 1985.
The rainfall warning ended just before 8:30 a.m. as radar showed a storm system moving away from the capital and into Quebec.
Volunteer observers around Ottawa and eastern Ontario reported the following totals to Environment Canada:
- Greely: 42.4 mm
- Kanata: 28.2 mm
- Rockland: 25.9 mm
- Carleton Place: 52.8 mm
- Beckwith: 55.4 mm
- Perth: 52. 1 mm
- Parham: 76 mm
- Central Frontenac: 76 mm
- Drummond: 67.1 mm
Ottawa forecast
Sunday's forecast calls for showers, heavy at times, ending in the morning, and then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is 27 C with a humidex of 35.
The UV index Sunday is 7, or high, and the air quality health index is at 2, or low risk.
The evening will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm and a low of 18 C.
Monday's forecast is partly sunny with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is 27 C with a humidex of 33.
Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of showers. Wednesday is looking sunny.
