OTTAWA -- Ottawa is set to receive a soaking today.

A Rainfall Warning is in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

In a statement, Environment Canada says “rain, heavy at times, is forecast to develop early this morning and continue through most of the day. Embedded thunderstorms are likely to accompany the rain at times.”

The forecast calls for Ottawa to receive 20 to 30 millimetres of rain today, and another 5 millimetres of rain tonight.

The record for greatest rainfall on March 29 in Ottawa history is 19.2 millimetres, set back in 2009.

Ottawa residents should not expect to see the sun for the next couple of days.

Here’s a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

Monday: Showers: Amount 5 millimetres. High 8C

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. High plus 5

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 7