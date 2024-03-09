OTTAWA
    Rainfall begins in Ottawa Saturday

    FILE - A person shields themself from the rain as they walk along Elgin Street in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang FILE - A person shields themself from the rain as they walk along Elgin Street in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    The anticipated rainfall for Ottawa has started. It started shortly before noon Saturday.

    Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning on Thursday afternoon calling for a 20-30 mm of rain this weekend.

    "Significant rainfall expected today through tonight. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," said the weather agency in a statement.

    Meanwhile, Environment Canada's Mitch Meredith told CFRA Live this morning that the capital will see 5 mm of rain this afternoon, and 15-25 mm tonight.

    "The rain is gonna move in all across the region, all of eastern Ontario," Meredith said.

    Temperatures will fall to a high of 3 C this afternoon and a low of 1 C tonight, with rain changing to snow, according to Environment Canada's forecast.

    Sunday will have a mix of rain and snow in the morning withn a high of 2 C. At night, periods of snow and a low of -5 C are in the forecast.

    By the end of Sunday, Meredith adds, the capital will see  5 to 10 centimetres of snow.

    Temperatures will start going up on Monday to reach a high of 5 C. Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds.

