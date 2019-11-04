A beautiful start to your Tuesday as it's already 10 degrees Celcius at 5 a.m.. Rain showers move in early this morning and are expected through the afternoon, dipping down by one degree to 9 degrees. Tonight, we're in the minus column, going to -2 degrees Celcius overnight but wait for it!

On Wednesday, forecasters say a high of 4 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. Then it gets colder and highs will hover around zero for the remainder of the week. Expected lows will be around -10C on both Thursday and Friday. There's a chance of flurries on Wednesday night and even possibly on Friday, no serious accumulation is expected.

While many of us are switching to winter tires and getting a seasonal tune-up, a reminder to all Quebec residents, your deadline for a winter tire change is December first.