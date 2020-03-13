OTTAWA -- Expect a wet morning in the capital.

A special weather statement remained in effect Friday morning, with Environment Canada saying the rain should end early Friday afternoon.

Some areas were expected to receive total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm.

After the rain dies down, the temperature will drop from a morning high of 7 C to 3 C in the afternoon.

Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 4 C. Things will cool down significantly Saturday night, with the temperature dropping to -13 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 0 C.