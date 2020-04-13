OTTAWA -- A wet, windy Monday in Ottawa.

A special weather statement is in effect for Ottawa, predicting 20 to 30 mm of rain for the city as the temperature rises to 16 degrees.

Localized amounts could be as high as 35 mm, and there is the risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and early in the afternoon.

Strong winds are part of this system as well, with gusts up to 40 km/h for the day and 60 km/h after sunset.

The temperature is expected to fall to zero overnight with a 30 percent chance of flurries developing before morning.

A 30 percent chance of flurries continues for Tuesday with a high of 6.