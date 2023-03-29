Rain showers or flurries in Ottawa on Wednesday

It will be a mild day in the capital but there could be a mix of precipitation in the afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for rain showers or flurries, at times heavy, beginning late this afternoon. Today’s high will be 7 C.

It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour late this afternoon.

It will be mainly cloudy this evening with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will fall to -10 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -19.

It will be cooler in the capital tomorrow. Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 in the morning.

Skies will clear Thursday evening and the overnight low will be -6 C.

On Friday – cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 3 C.