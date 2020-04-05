There will be a few showers throughout the day today.

Environment Canada says the rain showers should end by the afternoon and will then become mainly cloudy. The daytime high will reach 10°C.

Tonight, the sky will be clearing early this evening. There will be a slight wind gust of 15km/h. It will reach a low of -6°C and will feel like -8°C overnight.

To start the week tomorrow, it will be a sunny day that will be later become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. The daytime high will reach 12°C.

For Tuesday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud where the daytime high will also reach 12°C.